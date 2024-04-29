News & Insights

Markets
THC

Notable Monday Option Activity: THC, HII, JPM

April 29, 2024 — 03:37 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: THC), where a total volume of 6,030 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 603,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.7% of THC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,900 underlying shares of THC. Below is a chart showing THC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII) options are showing a volume of 1,872 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 187,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.1% of HII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 327,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,300 underlying shares of HII. Below is a chart showing HII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 59,721 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $197.50 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 21,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $197.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for THC options, HII options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Semiconductors Dividend Stocks
 CWD YTD Return
 RNAZ Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

THC
HII
JPM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.