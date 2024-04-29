Notable Monday Option Activity: THC, HII, JPM

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII) options are showing a volume of 1,872 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 187,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.1% of HII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 327,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,300 underlying shares of HII. Below is a chart showing HII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 59,721 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $197.50 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 21,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $197.50 strike highlighted in orange:
