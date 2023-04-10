Notable Monday Option Activity: TGTX, RIOT, Z

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in TG Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TGTX), where a total of 18,786 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.3% of TGTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,200 underlying shares of TGTX. Below is a chart showing TGTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) options are showing a volume of 109,083 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 13,458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) options are showing a volume of 10,926 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,200 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
