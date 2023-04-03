Notable Monday Option Activity: TGT, WYNN, CVX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 29,209 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.9% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 10,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 20,806 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 90.3% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $122 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 2,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,000 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $122 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 56,743 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.7% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring April 06, 2023, with 3,636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,600 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

