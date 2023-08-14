Notable Monday Option Activity: TGT, ULTA, NUE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total volume of 45,254 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 114.1% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $133 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,700 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133 strike highlighted in orange:
Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 6,844 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 684,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.1% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 704,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,900 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) options are showing a volume of 8,233 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 823,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.2% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,200 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
