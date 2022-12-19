Notable Monday Option Activity: TGT, DKS, AKAM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total volume of 27,135 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.8% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,700 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) options are showing a volume of 10,454 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,000 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) options are showing a volume of 7,293 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 729,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.7% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,800 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TGT options, DKS options, or AKAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of NNOX
INTX Options Chain
Institutional Holders of EROS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.