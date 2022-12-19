Notable Monday Option Activity: TGT, DKS, AKAM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total volume of 27,135 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.8% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,700 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) options are showing a volume of 10,454 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,000 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) options are showing a volume of 7,293 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 729,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.7% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,800 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TGT options, DKS options, or AKAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.