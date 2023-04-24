Notable Monday Option Activity: TA, APPS, LMT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in TravelCenters of America Inc (Symbol: TA), where a total of 2,049 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 204,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.5% of TA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 397,505 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,500 underlying shares of TA. Below is a chart showing TA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS) options are showing a volume of 7,836 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 783,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.6% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,600 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) options are showing a volume of 6,124 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 612,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $485 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,000 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $485 strike highlighted in orange:
