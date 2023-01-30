Notable Monday Option Activity: SYY, ADBE, ABBV

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY), where a total of 13,279 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.2% of SYY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $79 strike put option expiring February 03, 2023, with 5,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,400 underlying shares of SYY. Below is a chart showing SYY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 12,088 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $375 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,700 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 27,626 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 8,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 897,500 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SYY options, ADBE options, or ABBV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.