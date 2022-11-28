Notable Monday Option Activity: SRPT, WDAY, CSTM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT), where a total of 6,784 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 678,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.5% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 910,280 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,100 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) saw options trading volume of 15,398 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 70.7% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,000 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellium SE (Symbol: CSTM) options are showing a volume of 6,565 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 656,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.7% of CSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 955,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring December 30, 2022, with 5,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,000 underlying shares of CSTM. Below is a chart showing CSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

