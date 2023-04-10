Notable Monday Option Activity: SPLK, NATI, BKI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK), where a total of 19,231 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 125.8% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 6,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 654,900 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
National Instruments Corp. (Symbol: NATI) options are showing a volume of 14,916 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.5% of NATI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 6,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 633,600 underlying shares of NATI. Below is a chart showing NATI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Black Knight Inc (Symbol: BKI) saw options trading volume of 13,333 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 95% of BKI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 6,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 620,000 underlying shares of BKI. Below is a chart showing BKI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SPLK options, NATI options, or BKI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
