Notable Monday Option Activity: SPLK, ETSY, ALGT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK), where a total volume of 7,808 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 780,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.3% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,000 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 18,133 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.6% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,000 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT) saw options trading volume of 1,067 contracts, representing approximately 106,700 underlying shares or approximately 64.2% of ALGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 166,260 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of ALGT. Below is a chart showing ALGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
