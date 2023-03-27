Notable Monday Option Activity: SPG, OPRX, FDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG), where a total volume of 10,469 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.6% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,400 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
OptimizeRx Corp (Symbol: OPRX) options are showing a volume of 2,678 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 267,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of OPRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 528,290 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,200 underlying shares of OPRX. Below is a chart showing OPRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 13,375 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike put option expiring March 31, 2023, with 965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,500 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:
