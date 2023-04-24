News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: SNOW, THO, DKS

April 24, 2023 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total of 39,025 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.3% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 5,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,200 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) saw options trading volume of 3,471 contracts, representing approximately 347,100 underlying shares or approximately 74.6% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 465,000 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,200 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) saw options trading volume of 9,910 contracts, representing approximately 991,000 underlying shares or approximately 73.7% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,300 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SNOW options, THO options, or DKS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
