Notable Monday Option Activity: SNOW, THO, DKS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total of 39,025 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.3% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 5,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,200 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) saw options trading volume of 3,471 contracts, representing approximately 347,100 underlying shares or approximately 74.6% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 465,000 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,200 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) saw options trading volume of 9,910 contracts, representing approximately 991,000 underlying shares or approximately 73.7% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,300 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SNOW options, THO options, or DKS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.