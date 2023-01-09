Notable Monday Option Activity: SMCI, DG, DXCM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI), where a total of 6,887 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 688,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.9% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,900 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 8,750 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 875,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,700 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:
And DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) saw options trading volume of 11,462 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,900 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SMCI options, DG options, or DXCM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
