Notable Monday Option Activity: SLB, UNH, ISRG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB), where a total of 44,981 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.8% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 36,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 19,213 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 3,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,500 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 7,719 contracts, representing approximately 771,900 underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 537,900 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
