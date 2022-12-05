Notable Monday Option Activity: SLB, BOOT, STNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB), where a total of 57,717 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.1% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 14,316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (Symbol: BOOT) saw options trading volume of 2,717 contracts, representing approximately 271,700 underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of BOOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 644,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,200 underlying shares of BOOT. Below is a chart showing BOOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) options are showing a volume of 5,075 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 507,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,400 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

