Notable Monday Option Activity: SKY, RADI, MDGL

February 06, 2023 — 03:32 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Skyline Champion Corp (Symbol: SKY), where a total of 3,019 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 301,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 95.7% of SKY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 315,595 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,500 underlying shares of SKY. Below is a chart showing SKY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: RADI) options are showing a volume of 13,202 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.4% of RADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 12,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of RADI. Below is a chart showing RADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) options are showing a volume of 3,100 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 310,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.1% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 344,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,400 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

