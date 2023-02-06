Notable Monday Option Activity: SKY, RADI, MDGL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Skyline Champion Corp (Symbol: SKY), where a total of 3,019 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 301,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 95.7% of SKY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 315,595 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,500 underlying shares of SKY. Below is a chart showing SKY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: RADI) options are showing a volume of 13,202 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.4% of RADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 12,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of RADI. Below is a chart showing RADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) options are showing a volume of 3,100 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 310,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.1% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 344,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,400 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SKY options, RADI options, or MDGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Linde Technical Analysis
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SPPI
Institutional Holders of LLDM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.