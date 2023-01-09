Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: SIG, JNJ, NVAX

January 09, 2023 — 03:30 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG), where a total of 4,697 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 469,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.5% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 845,615 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 13, 2023, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 34,535 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring January 13, 2023, with 4,733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 473,300 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) saw options trading volume of 49,957 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike call option expiring January 13, 2023, with 10,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Also see:
