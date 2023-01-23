Notable Monday Option Activity: SI, RITM, BX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Silvergate Capital Corp (Symbol: SI), where a total of 81,885 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.6% of SI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 5,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 526,400 underlying shares of SI. Below is a chart showing SI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Rithm Capital Corp (Symbol: RITM) saw options trading volume of 35,793 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 90.2% of RITM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 11,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RITM. Below is a chart showing RITM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 37,994 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 88.5% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 5,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 574,700 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SI options, RITM options, or BX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.