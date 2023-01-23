Notable Monday Option Activity: SI, RITM, BX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Silvergate Capital Corp (Symbol: SI), where a total of 81,885 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.6% of SI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 5,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 526,400 underlying shares of SI. Below is a chart showing SI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
Rithm Capital Corp (Symbol: RITM) saw options trading volume of 35,793 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 90.2% of RITM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 11,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RITM. Below is a chart showing RITM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 37,994 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 88.5% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 5,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 574,700 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SI options, RITM options, or BX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: VICL Historical Stock Prices
GFX market cap history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MUAC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.