Notable Monday Option Activity: SEMR, TTD, ESTC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SEMrush Holdings Inc (Symbol: SEMR), where a total volume of 1,415 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 141,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.1% of SEMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 306,830 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,400 underlying shares of SEMR. Below is a chart showing SEMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 31,460 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 2,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,400 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Elastic NV (Symbol: ESTC) options are showing a volume of 5,138 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 513,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of ESTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,600 underlying shares of ESTC. Below is a chart showing ESTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
