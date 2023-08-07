Notable Monday Option Activity: SEDG, WYNN, JNJ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG), where a total volume of 14,009 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.1% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,000 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 12,376 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 71.7% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 11, 2023, with 3,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,100 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 86,486 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.7% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 31,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

