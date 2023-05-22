Notable Monday Option Activity: SDGR, FDX, CRSR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Schrodinger Inc (Symbol: SDGR), where a total of 6,758 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 675,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.1% of SDGR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 758,705 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,900 underlying shares of SDGR. Below is a chart showing SDGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 13,680 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 88.5% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 3,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,300 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Corsair Gaming Inc (Symbol: CRSR) options are showing a volume of 4,320 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 432,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.8% of CRSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 492,295 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,100 underlying shares of CRSR. Below is a chart showing CRSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SDGR options, FDX options, or CRSR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

