Notable Monday Option Activity: SDGR, FDX, CRSR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Schrodinger Inc (Symbol: SDGR), where a total of 6,758 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 675,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.1% of SDGR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 758,705 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,900 underlying shares of SDGR. Below is a chart showing SDGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 13,680 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 88.5% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 3,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,300 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And Corsair Gaming Inc (Symbol: CRSR) options are showing a volume of 4,320 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 432,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.8% of CRSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 492,295 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,100 underlying shares of CRSR. Below is a chart showing CRSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SDGR options, FDX options, or CRSR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Cheap Utilities Stocks
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ECX
Netflix YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.