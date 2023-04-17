Notable Monday Option Activity: SCCO, SIX, AMZN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO), where a total volume of 10,541 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 99% of SCCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,000 underlying shares of SCCO. Below is a chart showing SCCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Six Flags Entertainment Corp (Symbol: SIX) saw options trading volume of 11,816 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 88.2% of SIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 581,500 underlying shares of SIX. Below is a chart showing SIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 423,699 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 42.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.6% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $104 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 59,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SCCO options, SIX options, or AMZN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ALF market cap history
ZUO shares outstanding history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CCP
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.