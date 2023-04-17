Notable Monday Option Activity: SCCO, SIX, AMZN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO), where a total volume of 10,541 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 99% of SCCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,000 underlying shares of SCCO. Below is a chart showing SCCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (Symbol: SIX) saw options trading volume of 11,816 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 88.2% of SIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 581,500 underlying shares of SIX. Below is a chart showing SIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 423,699 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 42.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.6% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $104 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 59,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:

