Notable Monday Option Activity: SBUX, AAPL, COST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total volume of 342,346 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 34.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 593.6% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 121,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.1 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 1.1 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 107.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 142.5% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 75.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 50,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 24,766 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 128.8% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 1,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,700 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SBUX options, AAPL options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ETFs Holding SYKE
ATCX YTD Return
Funds Holding IIM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.