SBUX

Notable Monday Option Activity: SBUX, AAPL, COST

January 23, 2023 — 01:47 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total volume of 342,346 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 34.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 593.6% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 121,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.1 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 1.1 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 107.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 142.5% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 75.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 50,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 24,766 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 128.8% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 1,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,700 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

