Notable Monday Option Activity: RXDX, GPRE, GH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Prometheus Biosciences Inc (Symbol: RXDX), where a total volume of 4,757 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 475,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.6% of RXDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 629,540 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,500 underlying shares of RXDX. Below is a chart showing RXDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE) options are showing a volume of 6,260 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 626,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.7% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 837,875 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,200 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Guardant Health Inc (Symbol: GH) saw options trading volume of 7,181 contracts, representing approximately 718,100 underlying shares or approximately 73.8% of GH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 972,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 09, 2022, with 921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,100 underlying shares of GH. Below is a chart showing GH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RXDX options, GPRE options, or GH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

