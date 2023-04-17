Notable Monday Option Activity: RXDX, FSLR, GS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Prometheus Biosciences Inc (Symbol: RXDX), where a total of 15,821 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 327.5% of RXDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 483,060 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,300 underlying shares of RXDX. Below is a chart showing RXDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 49,530 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 265.1% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 3,936 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,600 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 57,512 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 258.9% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,500 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
