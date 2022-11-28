Notable Monday Option Activity: RVNC, T, AMRS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Revance Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RVNC), where a total volume of 5,260 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 526,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41% of RVNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of RVNC. Below is a chart showing RVNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) options are showing a volume of 161,610 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 30,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amyris Inc (Symbol: AMRS) saw options trading volume of 29,090 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 40.1% of AMRS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of AMRS. Below is a chart showing AMRS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:
