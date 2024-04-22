Notable Monday Option Activity: ROKU, NOW, RTX

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 6,202 contracts, representing approximately 620,200 underlying shares or approximately 65.2% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 951,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $805 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,900 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $805 strike highlighted in orange:
And RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) saw options trading volume of 52,164 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 61.2% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97 strike put option expiring April 26, 2024, with 7,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 758,300 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ROKU options, NOW options, or RTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
