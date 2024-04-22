News & Insights

Markets
ROKU

Notable Monday Option Activity: ROKU, NOW, RTX

April 22, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total of 21,809 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.3% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,500 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 6,202 contracts, representing approximately 620,200 underlying shares or approximately 65.2% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 951,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $805 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,900 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $805 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) saw options trading volume of 52,164 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 61.2% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97 strike put option expiring April 26, 2024, with 7,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 758,300 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ROKU options, NOW options, or RTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 BJK market cap history
 Institutional Holders of BSBK
 Funds Holding COOK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROKU
NOW
RTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.