Notable Monday Option Activity: ROKU, NOW, RTX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total of 21,809 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.3% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024 , with 825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,500 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 6,202 contracts, representing approximately 620,200 underlying shares or approximately 65.2% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 951,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $805 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,900 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $805 strike highlighted in orange:

And RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) saw options trading volume of 52,164 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 61.2% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97 strike put option expiring April 26, 2024, with 7,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 758,300 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ROKU options, NOW options, or RTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.