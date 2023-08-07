Notable Monday Option Activity: RNG, ASO, MDGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG), where a total volume of 11,105 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.5% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,900 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO) options are showing a volume of 10,501 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $58 strike put option expiring September 08, 2023, with 3,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,300 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:
And Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) saw options trading volume of 1,771 contracts, representing approximately 177,100 underlying shares or approximately 80% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 221,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,400 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
