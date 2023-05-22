Notable Monday Option Activity: RIOT, TDOC, FOUR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total volume of 101,010 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.8% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 7,729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 772,900 underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 15,847 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 2,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,100 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR) saw options trading volume of 5,708 contracts, representing approximately 570,800 underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of FOUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,400 underlying shares of FOUR. Below is a chart showing FOUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

