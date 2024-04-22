Notable Monday Option Activity: RIOT, SIG, CORT

Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) saw options trading volume of 7,339 contracts, representing approximately 733,900 underlying shares or approximately 90.5% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 810,950 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,300 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Corcept Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CORT) options are showing a volume of 6,975 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 697,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.3% of CORT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 780,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,600 underlying shares of CORT. Below is a chart showing CORT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RIOT options, SIG options, or CORT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: NWSA Split History
EARN Average Annual Return
AMAT Dividend Growth Rate
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.