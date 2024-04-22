News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: RIOT, SIG, CORT

April 22, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total of 223,990 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 22.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 115.7% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 19.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 16,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) saw options trading volume of 7,339 contracts, representing approximately 733,900 underlying shares or approximately 90.5% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 810,950 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,300 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Corcept Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CORT) options are showing a volume of 6,975 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 697,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.3% of CORT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 780,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,600 underlying shares of CORT. Below is a chart showing CORT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
