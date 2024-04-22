Notable Monday Option Activity: RIOT, SIG, CORT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total of 223,990 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 22.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 115.7% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 19.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024 , with 16,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) saw options trading volume of 7,339 contracts, representing approximately 733,900 underlying shares or approximately 90.5% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 810,950 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,300 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Corcept Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CORT) options are showing a volume of 6,975 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 697,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.3% of CORT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 780,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,600 underlying shares of CORT. Below is a chart showing CORT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

