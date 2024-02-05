Notable Monday Option Activity: RGLD, WDAY, RIVN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD), where a total volume of 1,862 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 186,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.5% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 307,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,600 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) saw options trading volume of 7,188 contracts, representing approximately 718,800 underlying shares or approximately 59.4% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,900 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) saw options trading volume of 170,422 contracts, representing approximately 17.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 42,826 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

