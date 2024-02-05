News & Insights

Markets
RGLD

Notable Monday Option Activity: RGLD, WDAY, RIVN

February 05, 2024 — 03:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD), where a total volume of 1,862 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 186,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.5% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 307,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,600 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) saw options trading volume of 7,188 contracts, representing approximately 718,800 underlying shares or approximately 59.4% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,900 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) saw options trading volume of 170,422 contracts, representing approximately 17.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 42,826 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RGLD options, WDAY options, or RIVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Daniel Loeb Stock Picks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FVIV
 CYAN Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RGLD
WDAY
RIVN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.