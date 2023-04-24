Notable Monday Option Activity: RETA, AA, FOXA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RETA), where a total of 2,330 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 233,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.4% of RETA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 577,290 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,700 underlying shares of RETA. Below is a chart showing RETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 18,455 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38.50 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,800 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fox Corp (Symbol: FOXA) options are showing a volume of 11,732 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of FOXA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring April 28, 2023, with 2,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,500 underlying shares of FOXA. Below is a chart showing FOXA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RETA options, AA options, or FOXA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

