Notable Monday Option Activity: RCL, TROW, DVN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total of 14,315 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.1% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,200 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
T. Rowe Price Group Inc (Symbol: TROW) options are showing a volume of 5,108 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 510,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of TROW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of TROW. Below is a chart showing TROW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) saw options trading volume of 33,690 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,300 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RCL options, TROW options, or DVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
