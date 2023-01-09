Notable Monday Option Activity: QS, CLFD, THO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS), where a total volume of 40,865 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.2% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6.50 strike call option expiring January 13, 2023, with 5,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 564,200 underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Clearfield Inc (Symbol: CLFD) options are showing a volume of 1,518 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 151,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.5% of CLFD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 259,555 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of CLFD. Below is a chart showing CLFD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) saw options trading volume of 3,718 contracts, representing approximately 371,800 underlying shares or approximately 58% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 641,200 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,000 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

