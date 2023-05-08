Notable Monday Option Activity: QRVO, LLY, NRG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO), where a total volume of 6,304 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 630,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.3% of QRVO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,400 underlying shares of QRVO. Below is a chart showing QRVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 14,677 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $405 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,200 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $405 strike highlighted in orange:
And NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) options are showing a volume of 14,894 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of NRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 4,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,200 underlying shares of NRG. Below is a chart showing NRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:
