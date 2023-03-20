Notable Monday Option Activity: PYPL, RCL, AAL

Markets
March 20, 2023 — 03:51 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total volume of 53,568 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.8% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $64 strike put option expiring April 06, 2023, with 3,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,600 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 15,316 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 982 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,200 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 97,127 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 34,713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, RCL options, or AAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

