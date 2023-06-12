News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: PYPL, NCLH, WFC

June 12, 2023 — 01:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total volume of 174,909 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 92.6% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 86,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) options are showing a volume of 104,897 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 15,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 141,004 contracts, representing approximately 14.1 million underlying shares or approximately 68.9% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 23,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

