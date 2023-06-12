Notable Monday Option Activity: PYPL, NCLH, WFC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total volume of 174,909 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 92.6% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 86,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) options are showing a volume of 104,897 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 15,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 141,004 contracts, representing approximately 14.1 million underlying shares or approximately 68.9% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 23,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, NCLH options, or WFC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Best High Dividend Stocks
KITT Videos
MCHP Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.