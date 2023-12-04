Notable Monday Option Activity: POWL, KVUE, RGLD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Powell Industries, Inc. (Symbol: POWL), where a total volume of 449 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 44,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.7% of POWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 94,065 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,000 underlying shares of POWL. Below is a chart showing POWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE) options are showing a volume of 80,625 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of KVUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 19,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of KVUE. Below is a chart showing KVUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) saw options trading volume of 1,741 contracts, representing approximately 174,100 underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 385,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for POWL options, KVUE options, or RGLD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.