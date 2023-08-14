Notable Monday Option Activity: PFSI, SNOW, WYNN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI), where a total of 3,134 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 313,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 96.3% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 325,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,000 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 45,721 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 92.5% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 4,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,000 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 14,267 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 73.8% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,400 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

