Notable Monday Option Activity: PFSI, SNOW, WYNN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI), where a total of 3,134 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 313,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 96.3% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 325,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,000 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 45,721 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 92.5% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 4,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,000 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 14,267 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 73.8% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,400 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PFSI options, SNOW options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Best Closed End Funds
CBB market cap history
Addvantage Technologies Next Earnings Date
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.