Notable Monday Option Activity: PEP, ZS, ORCL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP), where a total of 23,781 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.2% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024 , with 1,824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,400 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 7,782 contracts, representing approximately 778,200 underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,500 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 30,705 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 2,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,700 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PEP options, ZS options, or ORCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.