Notable Monday Option Activity: PEP, ZS, ORCL

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 7,782 contracts, representing approximately 778,200 underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,500 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 30,705 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 2,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,700 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
