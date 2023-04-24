Notable Monday Option Activity: PEP, SAVE, MGI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP), where a total of 17,381 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.5% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 1,986 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,600 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
Spirit Airlines Inc (Symbol: SAVE) saw options trading volume of 5,279 contracts, representing approximately 527,900 underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of SAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,982 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 398,200 underlying shares of SAVE. Below is a chart showing SAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And MoneyGram International Inc (Symbol: MGI) options are showing a volume of 13,188 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of MGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 6,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 606,300 underlying shares of MGI. Below is a chart showing MGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
