Notable Monday Option Activity: PEP, GKOS, HES

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP), where a total volume of 17,225 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.6% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,300 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Glaukos Corp (Symbol: GKOS) options are showing a volume of 2,021 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 202,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of GKOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 477,280 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,700 underlying shares of GKOS. Below is a chart showing GKOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) saw options trading volume of 6,887 contracts, representing approximately 688,700 underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PEP options, GKOS options, or HES options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.