Notable Monday Option Activity: PEP, GKOS, HES

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP), where a total volume of 17,225 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.6% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,300 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Glaukos Corp (Symbol: GKOS) options are showing a volume of 2,021 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 202,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of GKOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 477,280 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,700 underlying shares of GKOS. Below is a chart showing GKOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) saw options trading volume of 6,887 contracts, representing approximately 688,700 underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PEP options, GKOS options, or HES options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Bruce Berkowitz
SAFM Historical Stock Prices
Incyte market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.