Notable Monday Option Activity: PCOR, WWD, ADM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Procore Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCOR), where a total volume of 3,398 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 339,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.4% of PCOR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 624,225 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,000 underlying shares of PCOR. Below is a chart showing PCOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD) options are showing a volume of 2,004 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 200,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of WWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 380,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of WWD. Below is a chart showing WWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) saw options trading volume of 20,505 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 10,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PCOR options, WWD options, or ADM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.