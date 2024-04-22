News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: PANW, ENPH, GM

April 22, 2024 — 01:20 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total of 19,084 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.2% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 1,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,000 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 17,173 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $93 strike put option expiring April 26, 2024, with 4,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 461,000 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 57,323 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 5,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 573,700 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

