Notable Monday Option Activity: OPCH, CHTR, RVLV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Option Care Health Inc (Symbol: OPCH), where a total volume of 26,203 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73% of OPCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 13,440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of OPCH. Below is a chart showing OPCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 7,389 contracts, representing approximately 738,900 underlying shares or approximately 72.4% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,700 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
And Revolve Group Inc (Symbol: RVLV) saw options trading volume of 8,854 contracts, representing approximately 885,400 underlying shares or approximately 70.3% of RVLV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 8,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 830,200 underlying shares of RVLV. Below is a chart showing RVLV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OPCH options, CHTR options, or RVLV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
