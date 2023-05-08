Notable Monday Option Activity: OPCH, ACVA, ATSG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Option Care Health Inc (Symbol: OPCH), where a total volume of 17,911 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.7% of OPCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 17,542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of OPCH. Below is a chart showing OPCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
ACV Auctions Inc (Symbol: ACVA) saw options trading volume of 6,326 contracts, representing approximately 632,600 underlying shares or approximately 59.5% of ACVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 595,900 underlying shares of ACVA. Below is a chart showing ACVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Symbol: ATSG) options are showing a volume of 3,271 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 327,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of ATSG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 558,595 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,900 underlying shares of ATSG. Below is a chart showing ATSG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
