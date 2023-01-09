Notable Monday Option Activity: OMF, SAVA, WSC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in OneMain Holdings Inc (Symbol: OMF), where a total of 12,467 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 99.9% of OMF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 7,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 755,100 underlying shares of OMF. Below is a chart showing OMF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA) options are showing a volume of 11,522 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.6% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,100 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC) saw options trading volume of 14,107 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 87% of WSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of WSC. Below is a chart showing WSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

