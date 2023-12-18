News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: OKTA, RIVN, RBLX

December 18, 2023

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total of 18,347 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.4% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 29, 2023, with 5,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 591,000 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) saw options trading volume of 185,811 contracts, representing approximately 18.6 million underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 8,486 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 848,600 underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 45,304 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,936 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 793,600 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

