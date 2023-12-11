Notable Monday Option Activity: NUE, CVX, LHX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE), where a total volume of 6,161 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 616,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,589 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,900 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 47,357 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 19,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX) saw options trading volume of 4,292 contracts, representing approximately 429,200 underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of LHX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,900 underlying shares of LHX. Below is a chart showing LHX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NUE options, CVX options, or LHX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
