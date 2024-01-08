Notable Monday Option Activity: NOW, MOS, OXY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total volume of 5,437 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 543,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.6% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,000 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:
Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) saw options trading volume of 16,978 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 7,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 712,200 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 46,318 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,400 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
